Summer Essentials

Refreshing summer time essentials you can use all summer long. Megan checks in with Ni’Kesia Pannell to get us some ideas.

Peach State Drinks

brown sugar lemon-aid — refreshing and perfect for the summer

https://www.peachstatedrinks.com/

Bug Bite Thing

suction tube that extracts bug saliva/venom from skin to eliminate scratching and itching. 

https://www.bugbitething.com/

reBLEND

frozen superfood smoothie shot pops offering high intensity nutrient boosts

reBLEND.co

Demeter Fragrance

family-owned company that creates fragrances from memories. The brand offers over 300 fragrance products including sprays, lotions, massage oils, and shower gels.

https://demeterfragrance.com/

