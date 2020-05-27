Summer Fun Gadgets

Do you need some new family fun gadgets at home? This morning, we have Steve Greenberg, the author of “Gadget Nation” with us to show us some family fun gadgets for the summer.

Steve Greenberg / Gadget Nation author ; IG SteveGreenberg ; Twitter @SteveTV www.SteveGreenberg.TV

Smart Buddies & “Camp-In-A-Box”

https://smartbuddies.com/

$99.99 alone; with 2-week camp $179.99

The Adventure Challenge

https://www.theadventurechallenge.com/

Book alone $39.99; Book + Camera $147.99

PoolCandy’s TubeRunner

https://www.poolcandy.net/

$129.99

Virus Card Game

www.Amazon.com

$18.99

