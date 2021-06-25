Summer Safety

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST

With summer upon us and Covid-19 vaccines continuing to roll out, families are eager for “normalcy,” whether they’re finally planning social gatherings, heading out on their first vacation since before the pandemic or sending their kids off to summer camp. Here with some timely ideas on staying cautious this summer is Dr. Syeda Amna Husain, a pediatrician and mother who has teamed up with Abbott to tell us about Binaxnow self test. A new Covid-19 test that can be done at home as parents begin to navigate the return to normal with their children.

For More Information, Visit: www.binaxnow-selftest.abbott

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate