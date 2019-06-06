Summer Time Essentials

Everything you need to have the best summer ever! Taryn Scher is here with everything you need for some fun in the sun! 

Product List:

bblüv Arenä Pop-up Beach Poolbbluvgroup.com/product/arena/

2-in-1 Travel & Play Tent –  bbluvgroup.com/product/bbluv-nido-mini-travel-play-tent/

Big Mouth Ginormous Unicorn Sprinkler 
www.bigmouthinc.com/products/ginormous-unicorn-yard-sprinkler/

Big Mouth River Tube
www.bigmouthinc.com/products/driftin-duck-river-tube/

Cricket Bottoms Up Brushwww.BottomsUpBrush.com

Drive-a-logue- www.drivealogue.com

aqualinx- The Connecting Pool Float 
Availability: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Academy, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bottlekeeper- www.bottlekeeper.com/
 
Snowfoxsnowfox.fun 

Little Snowie- snowie.com/product/little-snowie/

aGreatLife Kites – agreatlifebrand.com/

sunnylife 
www.sunnylife.com/products/giant-jumbling-tower-malibu-ss19

bando- circle fruit towel and cooler bag 
www.bando.com/products/super-chill-cooler-bag-orange
www.bando.com/products/all-around-giant-circle-towel-orange
 

