Superior Healthcare Physical Medicine – Get Out of Pain and Back to Enjoying Life

If you’re suffering from stabbing pain, numbness, tingling or a burning sensation in your arms, legs, hands or feet, you may be experiencing peripheral neuropathy. If you or a loved one is suffering from neuropathy and has been prescribed a medication like Lyrica, Gabapentin or Cymbalta, there is an alternative. Amazing research has now shown, that neuropathy symptoms can be reversed in as little as one week! At Superior Health Physical Medicine, highly trained doctors are using a cutting edge treatment and successfully slowing and often reversing the disease, without addictive medications.


If you would like to reverse your neuropathy symptoms without prescriptions or addictive medications, call 864-315-3606 now.


The first 25 people to call will receive an in-depth consultation and exam absolutely free!

