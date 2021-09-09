

A mother/daughter team have made it easier than ever to support local charities through SOAP (sharing on all porches). During the month of September, SOAP is collecting items for a Child’s Haven to explain more about this project, we have representatives from a Child’s Haven and SOAP.

About SOAP (Sharing On All Porches): SOAP is a non-profit organization benefitting multiple charitable organizations in the Greenville, SC area. With bimonthly pickups, SOAP selects a charity and participants place donations on their front porch for pickup.

SOAP Information:

If you live in Greenville County and would like to get involved with this in-kind donation drive, contact SOAP today!

Email: soapgvl@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOAPgvl



About A Childs Haven: Founded in 1992 by Eva P. Hunt, ACH is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides healing therapy for Greater Greenville’s developmentally challenged at-risk preschoolers, while fortifying vulnerable families and strengthening our community. It is one of only two Therapeutic Child Care service providers in South Carolina.

A Child’s Haven Information:

If you would like to learn more about A Child’s Haven’s mission, visit their website or give them a call today.

Website: https://achildshaven.org/

Phone: 864-298-0025