“The following is sponsored content from Swamp Rabbits”

Hockey season is back, here, in Greenville and the Swamp Rabbits kickoff their season on October 22nd with opening night! Tyler Sanford, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Vice President is here with more details.

Swamp Rabbits Special Offer: SwampRabbits.com/YourCarolina

swamprabbits.com

864-674-PUCK