It’s not a subject that we like to talk about , but unfortunately it is a necessary topic. Human trafficking here in the Upstate. Our next guest is fighting human trafficking and their next fundraiser will help in their fight. We have Zaina Greene here to tell us all about SWITCH and their upcoming gala.

SWITCH’s Fourth Annual Freedom Gala

Friday, November 15, 2019

6:00pm

Greenville Convention Center

www.switchsc.org