Tailgating in Style

Your Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College football season is in full swing and chances are this time of year if it’s Saturday you are either tailgating or planning for next week’s tailgate. We take tailgating pretty seriously down South and today Taryn Scher has a few items that will up your tailgating game and make your spot the one to be at.

tkpublicrelations.com

Helinox Chair One & One Hardtop:
https://helinox.com/products/table-one-hard-top
https://helinox.com/products/chair-one?variant=16668545613894

RECREATIONiD.com Char-Broil 200 Portable Gas Grill
https://www.recreationid.com/char-broil/char-broil-200-portable-gas-grill-2030925121.html

The RollR 60
https://rovrproducts.com/

Balknap Hill Wooden Cornhole Toss from Home Depot
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Belknap-Hill-Trading-Post-Wooden-Cornhole-Toss-Game-Set-with-Orange-and-White-Bags-157225/203634064

Prepara Taco Kits
https://prepara.com/collections/taco-accessories

myCharge’s RazorExtreme PD
https://mycharge.com/products/razorextreme-pd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store