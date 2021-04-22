Taste of the Upstate: The Perfect Picnic

Once again Loaves & Fishes is getting creative with its most popular fundraiser Taste of the Upstate in response to the pandemic. Traditionally the event features opportunities for guest to taste dishes from some of Greenville’s most talented chefs while enjoying live music and silent auction offerings. To keep guests as safe as possible, Loaves & Fishes has reinvented the event by offering the perfect picnic. Guests can purchase delicious picnic meals online to be picked up, drive-thru style, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. We’ve got Tessa May, Loaves & Fishes Executive Director and Laura Smith, Development Manager to share all the details.

www.LoavesAndFishesGreenville.com
Facebook.com/TasetofTheUpstate

