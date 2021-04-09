Tax Stimulus Checks

Now that the american rescue package has passed, the government will be sending checks to eligible americans. However, millions may be excluded because they have not filed a tax return or shared their payment information with the government. Joining us today is financial expert Patrice Washington, here to share important information from Mastercard about how people can set up direct payments for stimulus funds through prepaid debit cards.

For More Information, Visit: www.mastercard.com/stimulus

