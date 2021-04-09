Tax Stimulus Checks

An Afternoon of Mystery happening on April 10, is a two-part virtual event being held via Zoom and presented by the Greenville County Library System, Sisters in Crime, and a host of guest speakers. These two back-to-back panel discussions give writers and readers of the mystery genre a peek behind the scenes into the mystery writing process. Jack sits down with author Sally Handley to find out what it is all about.

Register today by visiting the Library’s website at www.greenvillelibrary.org/events