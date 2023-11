*This content is sponsored by Miracle Hill Ministries

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Fry Team will be frying and smoking about 600 turkeys at Miracle Hill’s Spartanburg Rescue Mission. The turkeys will be used to feed hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Miracle Hill’s shelters and throughout the Upstate community

We need donations for the biggest community feeding in the Upstate. Go online to miraclehill.org/turkeyfry