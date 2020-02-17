The 2nd Annual Greenville Jewish Film Festival is back with three nights of carefully selected films. Each film explores and embraces our common humanity. Through the help of these talented film makers, our selections this year take us through a journey of world history, social issues, and highlight the diversity and commonality in many communities – including Greenville.

Movie Dates & Times

Thursday, February 20th – GOLDA’S BALCONY, THE FILM – Doors open @ 6pm

Saturday, February 22nd – SHOELACES – Doors open @ 7pm

Sunday, February 23rd – DAY OF SHORTS – Doors open @ 2pm

The festival seeks to offer quality entertainment that will create an ongoing vehicle for the Greenville Jewish Community to strengthen its cultural foundation, promote diversity through higher visibility, and grow Greenville’s reputation as a culturally vibrant Jewish community.

FILMS

GOLDA’S BALCONY

About the Film

South Carolina’s Premier Showing , the debut of Golda’s Balcony, The Film, recreates 100 years of Jewish history with Tovah Feldshuh, in a one woman show, playing 45 different characters (including Ben-Gurion, Moshe Dayan, Holocaust survivors, Israeli soldiers and, of course, GOLDA MEIR herself), in one of the greatest acting performances of the last 50 years-now captured on film for all time.

Shoelaces

Saturday, February 22nd, 2020

About the Film

Translated from Hebrew, Shoelaces tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son, whom he abandoned while he was still a young boy. Through the film’s portrayal of a relationship full of love, rejection and co-dependency, it manages to shed some light and question the importance of : human life, human connection and if life is even possible without either one of them.

DAY OF SHORTS

Sunday, February 23rd, 2020

Doors open 2:00PM

Guest Speaker: Dr. Eric Goldman: Dedicated Film Educator, Lecturer and Jewish Scholar