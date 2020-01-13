The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Celebration

The City of Spartanburg is gearing up for Unity Week where they are highlighting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s teaching and beliefs to our community. This morning, we have Kathy Hall and Yvonne Harper here to tell us all about the week’s happenings.

www.cityofspartanburg.org

864-596-2052

Friday, January 17 – Movie Night at the Spartanburg Public Library Headquarters – 6pm – Movie: I Am Not Your Negro

Saturday, January 18 – Unity Walk beginning at Wofford College at the Burwell Building – 9am

Monday, January 20 – Day of Service – the City of Spartanburg has partnered with the United Way of the Piedmont to provide volunteer opportunities.

Monday, January 20 – Unity Celebration at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – 6:30pm