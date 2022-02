A nostalgic nod to Saturday morning cartoons, Bugs Bunny and friends arrive at Upcountry History Museum. The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons is on display now through May 29, 2022. Kristen Pace, Education & Program Manager, at Upcountry History Museum is here to tell all about it.

