The Chapman High School Theatre Department will present Brian Friel’s Tony-award Winning Play, Dancing at Lughnasa

Join the Chapman High School Theatre Department for a night of powerful Irish drama! Set in 1936 Donegal County, Ireland, Dancing at Lughnasa portrays the laughter, struggles, and ties that bind between the five Mundy sisters. Lughnasa is loosely autobiographical of Friel’s childhood as told through the narrator, Michael. Michael recounts moments from his childhood that take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions: hilarious, cathartic, heart-breaking, and sentimental.

October 17-19 @ 7pm.

All performances will take place @ Chapman High School in the auditorium.

Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved in advance until Tuesday, October 15th. Seating is limited for this performance, so reserve your tickets soon. Please call Dr. Carrie Roberts for more information.

Carrie.roberts@spart1.org or (864) 838-8082 to reserve tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at the door beginning @ 6PM on show dates. District One employees are admitted free.