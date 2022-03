“The following is sponsored content from The Clardy Law Firm”



The Clardy Law Firm is a local law firm that helps people who have been injured in car accidents, trucking accidents, or on the job. Genevieve Mendes Weaver from The Clardy Law Firm is with us today to tell us how they can help you.

We have a chat feature on our website. www.theclardylawfirm.com

There are multiple ways to get a hold of us for a free consultation. Always feel free to reach us at our number (864)233-8888.