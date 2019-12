The Clardy Law Firm is a local law firm that helps people who have been injured in car accidents, trucking accidents, or on the job. Genevieve Mendes Weaver is here today from The Clardy Law Firm to tell us about their new office in Pickens and to remind everyone to be safe on the roads this holiday season!

www.theclardylawfirm.com

864-233-8888

Stop by the office! 1001 E. Washington St.

New Office location: 208 Garvin St, Pickens, SC