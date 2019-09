Woman in Charge Wednesdays featuring CEO of Fanyamour Styles – Estefany Andrade. Event date is 10/2/19 from 6-8P at Aloft Greenville in downtown. The ticket link is wcsgsp.eventbrite.com

Featuring women in the community who are in charge of their brand, goals, and destiny. This month's feature is Estefany Andrade who is the owner of the elite fashion boutique Fanyamour Styles. She has assisted hundreds of women gain confidence with her fashionable, stylish pieces.