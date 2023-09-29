

Wade Hampton High School believes in the power of recovery and wants to support the families who have loved ones who are on their recovery journey from substance use disorder by choosing the Family Effect as this year’s beneficiary of their spirit week.

The Family Effect supports the work of the Phoenix Center. Taking those who are affected by the ugliness of substance use and abuse and providing them with the hope that transforms them into people who have the power to create a new vibrant and beautiful life for them and their families.

familyeffect.org