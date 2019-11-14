The Farmer’s Table In Spartanburg Releasing New Holiday Menu

PJ Masks Live! is a heroic musical adventure following your favorite heroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko into the night to save the day! The best part is you can see all of them this Saturday at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. We have Josh Blackburn here with us this morning to tell us all about the show.

This Saturday at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6pm. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com and Pjmaskslive.com or call Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium 864-582-8107