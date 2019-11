The Farmer’s Table is partnering with Hub City Kids for Deck the Halls with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Happening on December 8th, families will roll their own dough for cookies, and then they will decorate them. There will be games and hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there. You can register here. https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hub-city-kids-and-the-farmers-table-23025553465