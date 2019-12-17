The Harlem Globetrotters Coming to The Well in January

They are putting a new spin on family time. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to The Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their Pushing the Limits 2020 Tour.

As part of their “Pushing the Limits” World Tour, the Harlem Globetrotters will add to their impressive list of accolades this year by attempting a new world record at each of their tour stops. The Harlem Globetrotters own 22 Guinness World Records titles, including six that were set in November 2019.

Shows will be at 2pm and 7pm on January 4th. You can get tickets at harlemglobetrotters.com