Ponies, camels a ringmaster and more! We are talking about The Hejaz Shrine Circus opening tonight at the Anderson Civic and Sherwood Kaiser is here with the Ringmaster and one of the performers to tell us more.

Hejaz Shrine Circus

Ticketmaster.com

Anderson Civic Center:

Thursday, March 31 7:30 pm

Friday April 1,

Matinee at 4:30

Evening 7:30

Saturday, April 2,

11:00, 3:30 and 7:30

Sunday, April 3

2:00 and 6:00