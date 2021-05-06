The Joint Chiropractic – Spinal Health



“The following is sponsored content from The Joint Chiropractic”

May is National Posture Month, making it the perfect time to discuss the importance of good posture and spinal health. About two-thirds of adults in the U.S. (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they sought out a health care professional for care at some point, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months.

Today, we have Dr. Bethaney Bradshaw, Doctor of Chiropractic from The Joint Chiropractic, with us to discuss how to keep our posture in tip-top shape, the importance of spine health and the benefits of chiropractic care.

