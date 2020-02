We are getting real with Jamie Guay in our Real Talk on Aging today. What is more real than helping older people be active socially, mentally and physically and that also means staying safe. Today we are talking about the Annual State House Day hosted by the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information on Alzheimer's disease, call the Alzheimer's Association toll-free, 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org.