The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history recently when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx, donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation will provide a major boost to help children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states.

Joining us to talk more about this gift and what it means for veterans and their families is Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC Retired and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

