The Nutcracker with Spartanburg Philharmonic is heralded as Spartanburg’s Most Beloved Christmas Event. Celebrated for over 3 decades, with Carlos Agudelo as choreographer and director, The Nutcracker is a multi-faceted artistic jewel which captures the hearts of young and old. Each season sparkles with new choreography, additions to costumes and this season, a new Nutcracker Market located in front of Twichell Auditorium to offer families the ultimate Nutcracker fun, shopping experience with photo opportunities, hot chocolate, music and more before entering the Auditorium. Become part of the Christmas tradition with The Nutcracker. Directed by Carlos Agudelo.