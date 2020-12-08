The State Treasurer’s Office is Helping Us find our Unclaimed Cash

You can visit the website at TREASURER.SC.GOV to begin your search for unclaimed property for you or your family.

It’s the holiday season and State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is trying to help South Carolinians locate some Christmas cash through its Unclaimed Property Program.

The State Treasurer’s Office is working to locate South Carolinians that have unclaimed property. The State Treasurer acts as custodians of these funds until the rightful owners can be found. Last year, more than $30 million were returned to citizens, businesses and other organizations. There is nearly $700 million available to be claimed.

It’s a great time to check the state treasurer’s website for unclaimed property that may be long to you. Our 12 Days of Christmas Cash campaign is a fun way to remind people to check the database and search their names, their friends and families’ names, businesses, non-profits, schools and many other types of organizations may have funds waiting for them. They can easily claim those funds with a few clicks on their computer or smart phones and by providing the requested information to verify their identity. It’s a FREE service and Treasurer Loftis is passionate about getting these funds back to people – especially given the hardships many have faced in 2020.