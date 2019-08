The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America is coming and is BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Guests will take a walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and the Triassic periods and experience what it's like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

Happening in the Greenville Convention Center, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has over 80, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic. Guests will witness dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs.