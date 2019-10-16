The Top 6 Halloween Looks

What are the top looks this Halloween Season? Alores gives us some tips.

Things you would need for your at home Halloween look.

1. Latex

2. Face & Body Paint

3. Fake Blood

4. Fun Props

5 spirit Gum

6. And makeup!

Parent Warnings if used on children!

1. Please be careful with latex. You do not want to apply latex to your hair because it will be very uncomfortable When taking it off and can pull some hair out so keep Latex away from hair!

2. Mom always do a skin test before applying any paint, latex, or makeup to your child’s face. We do this to make sure he/she isn’t allergic to anything before doing the entire Halloween look!

3. After Trick/Treating is over clean your face immediately!!! Do NOT EVER sleep in Makeup!



Learn more at thehouseofflawless.com