“The following is sponsored content from The Tyler Simpson Allstate Agency”

Car insurance rates have gone up over 17% in the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. People are frequently missing discounts in their policy. Tyler Simpson from The Tyler Simpson Allstate Agency joins us to talk about car insurance rates and how they can help.

If you are interested in saving money on your auto insurance go to: Tylersimpsoninsurance.com or call 864-289-9802