“The following is sponsored content from The Tyler Simpson Allstate Agency”



The summer heat can bring on severe storms here in the Upstate. Sometimes these storms can cause hail damage. How to identify that damage and how do you claim this on your insurance? We have Tyler Simpson from The Tyler Simpson Allstate Agency with some tips for us.

Tyler Simpson

The Tyler Simpson Allstate Agency

864-289-9802

AllstateInsurance/TylerSimpson