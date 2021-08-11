The Ultimate House Challenge: Road Rally Scavenger Hunt hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas

The Ultimate House Challenge: Road Rally Scavenger Hunt

Here’s Your Mission… To Keep Families Close

On your mark, get set, go! Calling all Upstate families and groups to join us for the inaugural Ultimate House Challenge: Road Rally Edition hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

From Friday, August 20th to Sunday, August 22nd, all Upstate Families and friends are invited to participate in this Road Rally Scavenger Hunt, which will ultimately lead the winning group to a $2,500 cash prize!

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas

Registration Link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/uhcrre

More Information:

https://rmhc-carolinas.org/participate/roadrally/



Grab your friends and family, hop in the car, start the tracking app and participate in a series of challenges to score the most points and lead you to the finish line.

The team with the most points will take home the title and the winning cash prize of $2,500.

Most importantly, your donation to register into this scavenger hunt will support nightly stays for families at the Ronald McDonald House on Grove Road in Greenville.



Registration Deadline: August 18th

Start: Friday, August 20th at 3PM

End: Sunday, August 22nd at 4PM