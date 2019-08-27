The Underground Jazz Performance Series “The Wheel Sessions”

Listen up music lovers! Did you know that there is an underground jazz series going on in the area called The Wheel Sessions? The next performance is coming up on Thursday and Kevin and Peter here to tell us more about it. Plus, we have a sneak peek performance!

The “Wheel Sessions” is a jazz performance series hosted in Greenville South Carolina. Performances begin at 7:30 pm, and are held in front of an intimate listening audience. Attendees may BYOB.

Directions: When arriving at Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship drive to the left, all the way behind the main building building. Enter at the double doors and proceed to the Fellowship Hall.

www.wheelsessions.com

Next Perfomance:

Peter Dimery Quartet

Thursday, August 29, 2019

7:30 – 9:30 pm

Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

1135 State Park rd

Greenville, SC 29609

Admission $15 (Cash only)



