The Warehouse Theatre Presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch

After being asked for it for years, The Warehouse Theatre is finally producing the hit rock and roll musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Backed by an incredible live band known as the Angry Inch, the show features well known drag artist Clay Smith (known globally as Delighted Tobehere) in the leading role and we have Clay and the director of the show, Andrew Scoville, with us today.

Show is at The Warehouse Theatre opening February 28 – March 22.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $45 for reserved and $65 for premium seats.

WarehouseTheatre.com