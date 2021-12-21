The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee is Coming to Pickens High School Fine Arts Center this January

For a day of world-class bluegrass, jamming, artisan and craft vendors, and Southern Appalachian Music and Life Workshops

The Sweet Potato Pie Kids tell us about the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee and give us a performance. 

For More Information – winterbluegrassjubilee.com

Winter Bluegrass Jubilee

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Pickens High School Fine Art Center

Pickens, SC

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee is supported by YAMS, an afterschool program that teaches kids to play music by ear. With support from Pickens County, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, the South Carolina Arts Commision, Cornerstone Christian Music, Patterson Tax Service, WNCW, Electric City Bluegrass, and many others, this festival occurs each year in January at the Fine Arts Center at Pickens High School.  

