The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee is Coming to Pickens High School Fine Arts Center this January

For a day of world-class bluegrass, jamming, artisan and craft vendors, and Southern Appalachian Music and Life Workshops
The Sweet Potato Pie Kids tell us about the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee and give us a performance.
For More Information – winterbluegrassjubilee.com
Winter Bluegrass Jubilee
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Pickens High School Fine Art Center
Pickens, SC
The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee is supported by YAMS, an afterschool program that teaches kids to play music by ear. With support from Pickens County, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, the South Carolina Arts Commision, Cornerstone Christian Music, Patterson Tax Service, WNCW, Electric City Bluegrass, and many others, this festival occurs each year in January at the Fine Arts Center at Pickens High School.