Cuddle Me Love® LLC was created because Woobie aka Lyn-Dee Eldridge had Breast Cancer and she got a divorce 3 weeks into radiation.

Out of a need and just wanting to be held at night, Woobie created this unique healing body pillow and it worked! She didn’t feel lonely at night and slept like a baby. She shared her story from stages

and in her books.

Cuddle Me Love® LLC is located in Greer, SC