Dan Hamilton Peloton Giveaway

This month, Dan Hamilton is hosting his biggest giveaway EVER. Dan is giving away a PELOTON (Bike or Tread)! Entering the giveaway is simple – you don’t even have to be a client at Hamilton & Co.

How to Enter:

1. Call Dan’s office (864-501-3802) between 11am-1pm on St. Patrick’s Day (3/17)

2. Provide your contact info and be entered to win!

3. Provide us with the name of someone interested in buying or selling a home (anywhere in the US) and receive 10 more entries!

We will only be accepting entries during this timeframe. There is no limit to the number of entries you can receive.

We will announce the winner on Facebook Live at 3PM on St. Patrick’s Day (3/17/22).

More information can be found at MyGreenvilleHome.com/Peloton