This Week in History: 97th Anniversary of suffragist, Alice Paul, penning the equal rights amendment

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

In today’s This Week in History:

Yesterday marked the 97th Anniversary of suffragist, Alice Paul, penning the equal rights amendment. Despite being presented to congress in 1923, the equal rights amendment did not pass until 1972 and has not been ratified in several states, including South Carolina

Visit “Guaranteeing Her Right: The 19th amendment, Women and the Vote” at the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about the women of the upstate who fought locally for women’s suffrage.