This Week in History – Happy Birthday Danny Kaye

"The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum

In today's This Week in History sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

Happy Birthday, Danny Kaye! The celebrated White Christmas actor was born on January 18th, 1911 and pursued an entertainment career at the young age of 13.

Kaye became a well-known actor, singer, musician, dancer, and comedian, as well as an ambassador for UNICEF.

Visit the Upcountry History Museum to view costumes, props, movie posters, and ephemera from Irving Berlin’s White Christmas in “White Christmas: The Exhibition”, closing soon.

