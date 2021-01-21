This Week in History – Happy Birthday Danny Kaye

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”



In today’s This Week in History sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

Happy Birthday, Danny Kaye! The celebrated White Christmas actor was born on January 18th, 1911 and pursued an entertainment career at the young age of 13.

Kaye became a well-known actor, singer, musician, dancer, and comedian, as well as an ambassador for UNICEF.

