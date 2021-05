This Week in History John Singer Sargent

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

IN TODAY’S THIS WEEK IN HISTORY – BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE UPCOUNTRY HISTORY MUSEUM.

IN 1916, IMPRESSIONIST ARTIST JOHN SINGER SARGENT VISITED GLACIER NATIONAL PARK IN MONTANA BEFORE TRAVELING TO YOHO NATIONAL PARK IN BRITISH COLUMBIA.



IT WAS THERE HE PAINTED “CAMP AT LAKE O’HARA”, WHICH HAS BEEN RECONSTRUCTED IN THE TRAVELING EXHIBITION “FRAMED: STEP INTO ART”, AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE CLOSING THIS WEEKEND AT THE UPCOUNTRY HISTORY MUSEUM.