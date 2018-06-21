This Week in History

Your Carolina

by: Tammy Jones

Posted: / Updated:

In This Week in History – sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum. South Carolinians often struggle to come to terms with the state’s history of slavery. It is important to understand the history of slavery, the role that slavery played in the civil war, and the legacy of racial tensions that exist in our country. To better understand the past take time to learn about slavery in SC. 
    
For example, on June 21, 1822 Denmark Vesey, a free man of color in Charleston, was arrested for supposed leadership in a slave revolt planned for that summer. Vesey was executed by july 2. 
    
You can learn more at the Upcountry History Museum. 

