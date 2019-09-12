This Week in History – Permafrost

In this week’s This Week in History sponsored by the Upcountry History Museum:

This week marks 49 years since the passing of Siemon William Muller, an American paleontologist and geologist.

He is the first American to work on and write about permafrost, using his russian language skills to read the extensive work that had already been completed on the subject by the Soviets.

You can learn more about permafrost at the Upcountry History Museum’s next exhibition “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost’ opening September 21.

