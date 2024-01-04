This Week in History brought to you by the Upcountry History Museum:

This week in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed into being the emancipation proclamation, granting freedom to all enslaved peoples in confederate states. While this did not immediately free anyone, it did solidify the Union’s stance against slavery and gave hope to millions of people.

The exhibition “We Didn’t Wait for Freedom”: Civil War Narrative Quilts by Vera Hall, tells the story of African Americans who fought for their freedom during the Civil War. Now at the Upcountry History Museum, the exhibit closes on Sunday, February 18.