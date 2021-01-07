This Week in History – The Beginning of the Battle of Fort Sumter

This Saturday, January 9th, is the 160th Anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of Fort Sumter.

A Union merchant ship was attempting to deliver supplies to Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor when it was fired upon by Confederate forces, who eventually attacked the fort and forced Union troops to surrender.

Visit the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about South Carolina during the Civil War.

