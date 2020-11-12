Irving Belin Re-introduced “God Bless America” As a Peace Song To Celebrate Armistice Day

In 1938, to celebrate Armistice Day, Irving Berlin re-introduced his song, “God Bless America” as a peace song.

Although it is considered one of his most popular songs, Berlin is also well-known for his 1954 holiday film, “White Christmas.”

This winter season the Upcountry History Museum will host “White Christmas: The Exhibition,” featuring costumes, props, movie posters, and ephemera from Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”, opening this weekend.

