

“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

April 28: This month marks the 54th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 4, 1968. Three years earlier, on March 25, 1965, photographer Stephen Somerstein had captured King, Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and other civil rights leaders, along with 25,000 other marchers, on their historic Selma to Montgomery March, demonstrating for their right to vote. Somerstein’s photographs are the subject of the “Witness to History” exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum, now in its last two weeks.