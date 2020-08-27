This Week in History – 100th Anniversary Of The 19th Amendment



“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum”

Yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment into the United States Constitution, granting women the right they had been fighting for for over 75 years – the right to vote.

Secretary of State, Colby Bainbridge, certified the amendment from his home in Washington, D.C., and by that afternoon the head of the National American Suffrage Association, Carrie Chapman Catt, was received at the White House by President Woodrow Wilson and First Lady Edith Wilson.

Visit “Guaranteeing Her Right: The 19th Amendment, Women and the Vote” at the Upcountry History Museum to learn more about the Women of the Upstate who helped pave the way for the 19th amendment.