This Week in History – 130th Birthday of Grant Wood

This Week in History:

This Saturday is the 130th birthday of Grant Wood, an American painter born in 1891 who is most famous for his stoic piece titled “American Gothic.”

Interact with Wood’s “American Gothic” and several other works by artists including, John Singer Sargent, Diego Rivera, and Clementine Hunter at the Upcountry History Museum’s newest interactive exhibition, “Framed: Step Into Art” opening this Saturday.